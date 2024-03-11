Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 40.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at ₹37.25, reached a high of ₹40.45, and closed at ₹38.53. The low for the day was ₹37.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,020.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5,074,920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:53 AM IST
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.35, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹40.45
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹41.35, with a percent change of 2.22 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-8.35%
3 Months
-2.48%
6 Months
68.46%
YTD
6.28%
1 Year
372.09%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.53
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.45, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.92.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.53 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 5,074,920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹38.53.
