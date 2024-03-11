Active Stocks
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Suzlon stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 40.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 41.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at 37.25, reached a high of 40.45, and closed at 38.53. The low for the day was 37.2. The market capitalization stood at 55,020.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72, and the low was 6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5,074,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:42:53 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹41.35, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹40.45

The current price of Suzlon stock is 41.35, with a percent change of 2.22 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.35%
3 Months-2.48%
6 Months68.46%
YTD6.28%
1 Year372.09%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.45, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹38.53

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 40.45, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.92.

11 Mar 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹38.53 on last trading day

On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 5,074,920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 38.53.

