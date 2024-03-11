Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock on the last day opened at ₹37.25, reached a high of ₹40.45, and closed at ₹38.53. The low for the day was ₹37.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,020.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72, and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5,074,920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹41.35, with a percent change of 2.22 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.35%
|3 Months
|-2.48%
|6 Months
|68.46%
|YTD
|6.28%
|1 Year
|372.09%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹40.45, which represents a 4.98% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 1.92.
On the last day, Suzlon had a trading volume of 5,074,920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹38.53.
