Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Up in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 40.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.22 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at 40.95 and closed at 40.94 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 42.55 and the low was 40.94. The market capitalization of Suzlon was 57,438.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5,183,493 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months-7.57%
6 Months52.44%
YTD10.34%
1 Year417.18%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹42.22, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹40.94

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 42.22, with a 3.13% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.28.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 5,183,493 shares with a closing price of 40.94.

