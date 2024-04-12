Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Up in Today's Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹40.95 and closed at ₹40.94 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.55 and the low was ₹40.94. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹57,438.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5,183,493 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|-7.57%
|6 Months
|52.44%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|417.18%
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹42.22, with a 3.13% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 1.28.
On the last day of trading, Suzlon on BSE had a trading volume of 5,183,493 shares with a closing price of ₹40.94.
