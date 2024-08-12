Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹74.6 and closed at ₹72.95. The stock reached a high of ₹76.59, marking its 52-week high, and a low of ₹73. The market capitalization stood at ₹104,417.36 crore, with a BSE trading volume of 28,535,917 shares. The 52-week low for the stock is ₹18.25.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|77.75
|Support 1
|74.19
|Resistance 2
|78.93
|Support 2
|71.81
|Resistance 3
|81.31
|Support 3
|70.63
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 8.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 142 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.59 & ₹73 yesterday to end at ₹76.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend