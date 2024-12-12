Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹65.84 and closed at ₹66.08, reflecting a slight upward movement. The day's trading saw a high of ₹66.40 and a low of ₹65.62. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹90,236.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83, with a BSE trading volume of 278,277 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.4 & ₹65.62 yesterday to end at ₹66.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend