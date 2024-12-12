Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 66.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.25 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 65.84 and closed at 66.08, reflecting a slight upward movement. The day's trading saw a high of 66.40 and a low of 65.62. The company's market capitalization stood at 90,236.17 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a peak of 86.04 and a low of 33.83, with a BSE trading volume of 278,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 66.4 & 65.62 yesterday to end at 66.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

