Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹52.79 and closed slightly lower at ₹52.75. The stock reached a high of ₹53.05 and a low of ₹50.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹70,968.63 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,846,361 shares for the day.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 2.60%, currently trading at ₹50.64. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have increased by 8.63%, reaching ₹50.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.82%
|3 Months
|-12.43%
|6 Months
|-29.96%
|YTD
|-13.84%
|1 Year
|8.63%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.31
|Support 1
|50.58
|Resistance 2
|54.55
|Support 2
|49.09
|Resistance 3
|56.04
|Support 3
|47.85
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 40.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.05 & ₹50.32 yesterday to end at ₹51.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend