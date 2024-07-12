Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55, reached a high of ₹55.04, and a low of ₹54.22 before closing at ₹54.83. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹74,576.4 crore with a 52-week high of ₹56.45 and a low of ₹17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 1,879,773 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.0
|Support 1
|54.2
|Resistance 2
|55.4
|Support 2
|53.8
|Resistance 3
|55.8
|Support 3
|53.4
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 6.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1879 k.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.04 & ₹54.22 yesterday to end at ₹54.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend