Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, opening and closing at ₹47.35. The high for the day was ₹49.29, while the low was ₹47. The market capitalization stood at ₹65,694.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹52.19 and ₹13.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,563,994 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|49.35
|Support 1
|47.08
|Resistance 2
|50.46
|Support 2
|45.92
|Resistance 3
|51.62
|Support 3
|44.81
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹49.29 & ₹47 yesterday to end at ₹47.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend