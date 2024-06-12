Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 47.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.26 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price remained stable on the last day of trading, opening and closing at 47.35. The high for the day was 49.29, while the low was 47. The market capitalization stood at 65,694.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were 52.19 and 13.28 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,563,994 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 149.35Support 147.08
Resistance 250.46Support 245.92
Resistance 351.62Support 344.81
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 1.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy2000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57829 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹47.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 49.29 & 47 yesterday to end at 47.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

