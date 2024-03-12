Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Suzlon stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 40.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.17 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.41 and closed at ₹40.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.4 and the low was ₹38.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,279.85 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,534,671 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST
