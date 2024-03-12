Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹41.41 and closed at ₹40.45 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹42.4 and the low was ₹38.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,279.85 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,534,671 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹40.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a volume of 4,534,671 shares and closed at a price of ₹40.45.