Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹77.35 and closed at ₹76.58, with a high of ₹80.4 and a low of ₹74.58. The company has a market capitalization of ₹109,625.96 crore. Notably, the stock reached a new 52-week high at ₹76.59, while the 52-week low stands at ₹18.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 27,385,676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's share price has increased by 4.55%, currently trading at ₹84.06. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has surged by 297.82% to ₹84.06. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.44%
|3 Months
|88.27%
|6 Months
|78.58%
|YTD
|110.37%
|1 Year
|297.82%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.26
|Support 1
|76.55
|Resistance 2
|84.17
|Support 2
|72.75
|Resistance 3
|87.97
|Support 3
|70.84
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 12.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 131 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.4 & ₹74.58 yesterday to end at ₹80.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend