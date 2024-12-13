Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹65.84 and closed slightly higher at ₹66.08. The stock reached a high of ₹66.40 and a low of ₹64.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹89,662.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,927,930 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|66.49
|Support 1
|64.92
|Resistance 2
|67.24
|Support 2
|64.1
|Resistance 3
|68.06
|Support 3
|63.35
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 21.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1927 k.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹66.4 & ₹64.9 yesterday to end at ₹65.75. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.