Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 66.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.75 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 65.84 and closed slightly higher at 66.08. The stock reached a high of 66.40 and a low of 64.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately 89,662.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,927,930 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 166.49Support 164.92
Resistance 267.24Support 264.1
Resistance 368.06Support 363.35
13 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 21.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 84768 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 1927 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 66.4 & 64.9 yesterday to end at 65.75. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

