Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Soar as Market Sees Positive Trading Momentum

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹51.99, with a high of ₹52.95 and a low of ₹49.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,461.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,946,395 shares, reflecting significant activity in the stock.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹53.36, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹52.36
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹53.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹50.15 and ₹54.09 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹50.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.09 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at ₹52.65. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 8.63%, reaching ₹52.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.82%
|3 Months
|-12.43%
|6 Months
|-29.96%
|YTD
|-13.84%
|1 Year
|8.63%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.09
|Support 1
|50.15
|Resistance 2
|55.51
|Support 2
|47.63
|Resistance 3
|58.03
|Support 3
|46.21
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 39.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 82 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57439 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹51.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹52.95 & ₹49.10 yesterday to end at ₹52.36. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend