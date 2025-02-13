Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Soar as Market Sees Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 52.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.36 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 51.99, with a high of 52.95 and a low of 49.10. The market capitalization stood at 71,461.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,946,395 shares, reflecting significant activity in the stock.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:36 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹53.36, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹52.36

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 53.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 50.15 and 54.09 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 50.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 54.09 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.55%, currently trading at 52.65. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have appreciated by 8.63%, reaching 52.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.82%
3 Months-12.43%
6 Months-29.96%
YTD-13.84%
1 Year8.63%
13 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.09Support 150.15
Resistance 255.51Support 247.63
Resistance 358.03Support 346.21
13 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 39.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy2211
    Hold1123
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 82 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57439 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹51.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 52.95 & 49.10 yesterday to end at 52.36. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

