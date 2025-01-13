Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹58.09 and closed slightly lower at ₹57.91. The stock reached a high of ₹58.23 and a low of ₹55.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹75,848.19 crore, Suzlon's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE reported a trading volume of 11,146,483 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.3
|Support 1
|54.65
|Resistance 2
|59.05
|Support 2
|53.75
|Resistance 3
|59.95
|Support 3
|52.0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 43.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.23 & ₹55.5 yesterday to end at ₹55.58. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend