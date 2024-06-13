Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 4.21 %. The stock closed at 48.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.29 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at 48.69 and closed at 48.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 50.49 and the low was 48.41. The market capitalization stood at 68458.21 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 52.19 and the low was 13.28. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 16,454,889 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 103 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61494 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹48.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50.49 & 48.41 yesterday to end at 48.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

