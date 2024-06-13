Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹48.69 and closed at ₹48.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹50.49 and the low was ₹48.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹68458.21 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹52.19 and the low was ₹13.28. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 16,454,889 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.49 & ₹48.41 yesterday to end at ₹48.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend