Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock up in trading today

Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 39.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.31 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's last day saw the stock open at ₹39.4, closing slightly lower at ₹39.17. The high for the day was ₹40, while the low was ₹37.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,470.28 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,527,768 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:42 AM IST
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-8.18%
3 Months
-3.63%
6 Months
72.37%
YTD
2.88%
1 Year
385.19%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:06 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.31, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹39.17
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.31, with a slight increase of 0.36% from the previous trading session. This represents a net change of 0.14.
13 Mar 2024, 08:04:11 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.17 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,527,768 shares with a closing price of ₹39.17.
