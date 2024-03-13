Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock up in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's last day saw the stock open at ₹39.4, closing slightly lower at ₹39.17. The high for the day was ₹40, while the low was ₹37.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,470.28 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹50.72, and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,527,768 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.18%
|3 Months
|-3.63%
|6 Months
|72.37%
|YTD
|2.88%
|1 Year
|385.19%
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.31, with a slight increase of 0.36% from the previous trading session. This represents a net change of 0.14.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,527,768 shares with a closing price of ₹39.17.
