Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock up in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 39.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.31 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's last day saw the stock open at 39.4, closing slightly lower at 39.17. The high for the day was 40, while the low was 37.3. The market capitalization stood at 53,470.28 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 50.72, and the 52-week low was 6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 4,527,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.18%
3 Months-3.63%
6 Months72.37%
YTD2.88%
1 Year385.19%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.31, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹39.17

Suzlon stock is currently trading at 39.31, with a slight increase of 0.36% from the previous trading session. This represents a net change of 0.14.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Suzlon had a trading volume of 4,527,768 shares with a closing price of 39.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!