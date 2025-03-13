Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹54.31 and closed at ₹53.84, experiencing a high of ₹54.96 and a low of ₹53.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,597.67 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,434,684 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 10.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹54.38, reflecting a 1% drop. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 54.66 and 53.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 53.98 and selling near hourly resistance 54.66 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.85
|Support 1
|54.15
|Resistance 2
|55.26
|Support 2
|53.86
|Resistance 3
|55.55
|Support 3
|53.45
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.96 & ₹53.60 yesterday to end at ₹54.62. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.