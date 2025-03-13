Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 53.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.62 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 54.31 and closed at 53.84, experiencing a high of 54.96 and a low of 53.60. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,597.67 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,434,684 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.47% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Suzlon's trading volume has decreased by 10.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 54.38, reflecting a 1% drop. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 54.66 and 53.98 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 53.98 and selling near hourly resistance 54.66 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.85Support 154.15
Resistance 255.26Support 253.86
Resistance 355.55Support 353.45
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹53.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 54.96 & 53.60 yesterday to end at 54.62. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

