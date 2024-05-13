Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 39.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at 39.6, with a high of 40 and a low of 39.01 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 54,273.79 crore. The 52-week high was 50.72 and the low was 8.15. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,153,384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:33:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹39.87

The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 39.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 38.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of 38.57 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20:42 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Suzlon has decreased by -1.68% today, trading at 39.20. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has increased by 377.84% to reach 39.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-16.97%
6 Months5.28%
YTD4.45%
1 Year377.84%
13 May 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.33Support 139.23
Resistance 240.77Support 238.57
Resistance 341.43Support 338.13
13 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 22.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:20:59 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33862 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40 & 39.01 yesterday to end at 39.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

