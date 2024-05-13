Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹39.6, with a high of ₹40 and a low of ₹39.01 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹54,273.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.15. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,153,384 shares traded.
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹39.87
The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹39.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹38.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹38.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Suzlon has decreased by -1.68% today, trading at ₹39.20. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has increased by 377.84% to reach ₹39.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-16.97%
|6 Months
|5.28%
|YTD
|4.45%
|1 Year
|377.84%
Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.33
|Support 1
|39.23
|Resistance 2
|40.77
|Support 2
|38.57
|Resistance 3
|41.43
|Support 3
|38.13
Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 22.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33862 k
The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹40 & ₹39.01 yesterday to end at ₹39.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
