Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock dips in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock opened and closed at ₹39.6, with a high of ₹40 and a low of ₹39.01 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹54,273.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.15. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 2,153,384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹39.23 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹38.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹38.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Suzlon has decreased by -1.68% today, trading at ₹39.20. Over the past year, Suzlon's share price has increased by 377.84% to reach ₹39.20. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.51%
|3 Months
|-16.97%
|6 Months
|5.28%
|YTD
|4.45%
|1 Year
|377.84%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.33
|Support 1
|39.23
|Resistance 2
|40.77
|Support 2
|38.57
|Resistance 3
|41.43
|Support 3
|38.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 22.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40 & ₹39.01 yesterday to end at ₹39.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!