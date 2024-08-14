Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 80.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.79 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 81.99 and closed at 80.4, reaching a high of 84.4 and a low of 78.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 110,157.72 crore. Suzlon's 52-week high is 80.4, and its 52-week low is 19.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,432,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 227 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 142748 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 193 mn & BSE volume was 33 mn.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹80.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 84.4 & 78.5 yesterday to end at 80.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

