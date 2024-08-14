Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹81.99 and closed at ₹80.4, reaching a high of ₹84.4 and a low of ₹78.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹110,157.72 crore. Suzlon's 52-week high is ₹80.4, and its 52-week low is ₹19.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 33,432,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 193 mn & BSE volume was 33 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.4 & ₹78.5 yesterday to end at ₹80.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend