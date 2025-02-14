Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹52.97 and closed at ₹52.36, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹53.94 and a low of ₹52.28. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹72,838.74 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49, with a total BSE volume of 3,544,842 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|54.12
|Support 1
|52.46
|Resistance 2
|54.86
|Support 2
|51.54
|Resistance 3
|55.78
|Support 3
|50.8
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 36.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹53.94 & ₹52.28 yesterday to end at ₹53.36. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend