Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 52.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 53.36 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 52.97 and closed at 52.36, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of 53.94 and a low of 52.28. The company's market capitalization stands at 72,838.74 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49, with a total BSE volume of 3,544,842 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 154.12Support 152.46
Resistance 254.86Support 251.54
Resistance 355.78Support 350.8
14 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 73.0, 36.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy2211
    Hold1123
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57316 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

14 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹52.36 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 53.94 & 52.28 yesterday to end at 53.36. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.