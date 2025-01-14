Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 55.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.41 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 54.21 and closed at 55.58, reflecting an upward trend. The stock reached a high of 57 and a low of 53.91 during the day. With a market capitalization of 74,313.45 crore, Suzlon's performance is noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 86.04 and low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,111,015 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 104 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63266 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 92 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹55.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 57 & 53.91 yesterday to end at 54.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.