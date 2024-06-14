Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹50.54 and closed at ₹50.29 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹50.54 and the low was ₹49.26. The market capitalization of Suzlon was ₹67,872.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹52.19 and the 52-week low was ₹13.28. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 9,224,405 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.47
|Support 1
|49.26
|Resistance 2
|51.09
|Support 2
|48.67
|Resistance 3
|51.68
|Support 3
|48.05
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 1.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.54 & ₹49.26 yesterday to end at ₹50.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend