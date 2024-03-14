Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Suzlon stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 39.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.35 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon opened at ₹38.52, reached a high of ₹40, a low of ₹37.35, and closed at ₹39.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,804.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50 and the low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 6,087,571 shares traded.
14 Mar 2024, 08:04:05 AM IST
