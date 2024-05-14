Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39.8 and closed at ₹39.87. The stock's high for the day was ₹40, and the low was ₹37.95. The market capitalization was ₹53,089.48 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock was ₹50.72, while the 52-week low was ₹8.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,072 shares.
Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.06% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Suzlon until 10 AM is down by 60.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹39.6, showing a decrease of 1.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon touched a high of 39.69 & a low of 39.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.81
|Support 1
|39.37
|Resistance 2
|39.97
|Support 2
|39.09
|Resistance 3
|40.25
|Support 3
|38.93
Suzlon Live Updates
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.41% to reach ₹39.55. Among its peers, Bharat Heavy Electricals witnessed a decrease, while Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight rise of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|282.8
|-0.55
|-0.19
|318.15
|77.3
|98472.75
|Suzlon Energy
|39.55
|0.55
|1.41
|50.72
|8.19
|49331.06
|Thermax
|4701.55
|93.5
|2.03
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52949.21
|Voltas
|1306.6
|4.3
|0.33
|1500.0
|745.0
|43233.4
|Aia Engineering
|3791.2
|19.55
|0.52
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35758.74
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.58, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹39
Suzlon share price is at ₹39.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹37.93 and ₹39.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹37.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹39.34. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 372.73% to ₹39.34. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|3 Months
|-15.36%
|6 Months
|0.91%
|YTD
|2.09%
|1 Year
|372.73%
Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.93
|Support 1
|37.93
|Resistance 2
|40.92
|Support 2
|36.92
|Resistance 3
|41.93
|Support 3
|35.93
Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 25.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33317 k
The trading volume yesterday was 26.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1586 k.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹40 & ₹37.95 yesterday to end at ₹39.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
