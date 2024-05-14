Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 10:45:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 0.64%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 958.65 -0.09%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.95 1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.75 0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.90 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.58 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at 39.8 and closed at 39.87. The stock's high for the day was 40, and the low was 37.95. The market capitalization was 53,089.48 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock was 50.72, while the 52-week low was 8.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:51:31 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.06% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Suzlon until 10 AM is down by 60.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 39.6, showing a decrease of 1.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon touched a high of 39.69 & a low of 39.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.81Support 139.37
Resistance 239.97Support 239.09
Resistance 340.25Support 338.93
14 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52:59 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.41% to reach 39.55. Among its peers, Bharat Heavy Electricals witnessed a decrease, while Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight rise of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals282.8-0.55-0.19318.1577.398472.75
Suzlon Energy39.550.551.4150.728.1949331.06
Thermax4701.5593.52.034979.952192.752949.21
Voltas1306.64.30.331500.0745.043233.4
Aia Engineering3791.219.550.524624.52705.035758.74
14 May 2024, 09:40:14 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.58, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹39

Suzlon share price is at 39.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 37.93 and 39.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 37.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:24:54 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at 39.34. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 372.73% to 39.34. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months-15.36%
6 Months0.91%
YTD2.09%
1 Year372.73%
14 May 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Suzlon share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 139.93Support 137.93
Resistance 240.92Support 236.92
Resistance 341.93Support 335.93
14 May 2024, 08:35:30 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 25.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today : Suzlon volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 33317 k

The trading volume yesterday was 26.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1586 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04:32 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹39.87 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 40 & 37.95 yesterday to end at 39.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue