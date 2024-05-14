Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock sees gains in trading today

Suzlon Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39.8 and closed at ₹39.87. The stock's high for the day was ₹40, and the low was ₹37.95. The market capitalization was ₹53,089.48 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon's stock was ₹50.72, while the 52-week low was ₹8.15. The BSE volume for the day was 1,586,072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume of Suzlon until 10 AM is down by 60.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹39.6, showing a decrease of 1.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Suzlon touched a high of 39.69 & a low of 39.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.81
|Support 1
|39.37
|Resistance 2
|39.97
|Support 2
|39.09
|Resistance 3
|40.25
|Support 3
|38.93
Today, Suzlon's share price increased by 1.41% to reach ₹39.55. Among its peers, Bharat Heavy Electricals witnessed a decrease, while Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering saw an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a slight rise of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|282.8
|-0.55
|-0.19
|318.15
|77.3
|98472.75
|Suzlon Energy
|39.55
|0.55
|1.41
|50.72
|8.19
|49331.06
|Thermax
|4701.55
|93.5
|2.03
|4979.95
|2192.7
|52949.21
|Voltas
|1306.6
|4.3
|0.33
|1500.0
|745.0
|43233.4
|Aia Engineering
|3791.2
|19.55
|0.52
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35758.74
Suzlon share price is at ₹39.58 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹37.93 and ₹39.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹37.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 39.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.87% and is currently trading at ₹39.34. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 372.73% to ₹39.34. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|3 Months
|-15.36%
|6 Months
|0.91%
|YTD
|2.09%
|1 Year
|372.73%
The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|39.93
|Support 1
|37.93
|Resistance 2
|40.92
|Support 2
|36.92
|Resistance 3
|41.93
|Support 3
|35.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 25.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 26.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1586 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹40 & ₹37.95 yesterday to end at ₹39.87. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
