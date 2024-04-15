Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Dips in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹41.9 at open, ₹42.22 at close, with a high of ₹42.65 and a low of ₹41.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,410.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 6,468,118 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-8.24%
|6 Months
|57.28%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|423.6%
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹42.2, with a slight decrease of -0.02 in net change and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a minor decrease in the stock value.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 6,468,118 shares with a closing price of ₹42.22.
