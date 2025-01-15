Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹55 and closed slightly lower at ₹54.41, with a high of ₹57.13 and a low of ₹55. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹78,025.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,526,183 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.86
|Support 1
|55.8
|Resistance 2
|58.54
|Support 2
|54.42
|Resistance 3
|59.92
|Support 3
|53.74
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 36.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.13 & ₹55 yesterday to end at ₹57.13. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend