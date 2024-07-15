Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was ₹55.07 at open and ₹54.7 at close, with a high of ₹55.45 and a low of ₹53.7. The market capitalization was ₹74,549.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹56.45 and a 52-week low of ₹17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 2,936,052 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has dropped by -0.15% and is currently trading at ₹54.60. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 211.28%, reaching ₹54.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|19.51%
|6 Months
|21.67%
|YTD
|43.01%
|1 Year
|211.28%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|55.64
|Support 1
|53.86
|Resistance 2
|56.42
|Support 2
|52.86
|Resistance 3
|57.42
|Support 3
|52.08
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.45 & ₹53.7 yesterday to end at ₹54.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend