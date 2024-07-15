Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 54.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.68 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock price on the last day was 55.07 at open and 54.7 at close, with a high of 55.45 and a low of 53.7. The market capitalization was 74,549.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 56.45 and a 52-week low of 17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 2,936,052 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has dropped by -0.15% and is currently trading at 54.60. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 211.28%, reaching 54.60. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months19.51%
6 Months21.67%
YTD43.01%
1 Year211.28%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 155.64Support 153.86
Resistance 256.42Support 252.86
Resistance 357.42Support 352.08
15 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 58.0, 6.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 53.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy2220
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66269 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹54.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 55.45 & 53.7 yesterday to end at 54.68. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.