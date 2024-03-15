Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Up in Trading Today

Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 4.55 %. The stock closed at 37.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 39.05 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price showed positive movement on the last day, opening at ₹35.6 and closing at ₹37.35. The high for the day was ₹39.2 and the low was ₹35.49. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,116.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 11,167,172 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 09:00:12 AM IST
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹39.05, up 4.55% from yesterday's ₹37.35
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.05, with a 4.55% increase in value and a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement and is performing well in the market.
15 Mar 2024, 08:00:15 AM IST
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹37.35 on last trading day
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 11,167,172 shares with a closing price of ₹37.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!