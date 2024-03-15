Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Stock Up in Trading Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price showed positive movement on the last day, opening at ₹35.6 and closing at ₹37.35. The high for the day was ₹39.2 and the low was ₹35.49. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,116.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹6.96. The BSE volume for the day was 11,167,172 shares.
Suzlon stock is currently trading at ₹39.05, with a 4.55% increase in value and a net change of 1.7. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement and is performing well in the market.
On the last day, Suzlon BSE had a trading volume of 11,167,172 shares with a closing price of ₹37.35.
