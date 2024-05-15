Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹39.33 and closed at ₹39 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹40.7 and the low was ₹39. The market capitalization was ₹54,709.39 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹8.19. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 2,033,466.
Disclaimer
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 63.04% and an indefinite percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 4.98% to reach ₹42.19, outperforming its peers. Aia Engineering is experiencing a decline, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.2
|3.05
|1.06
|318.15
|77.3
|101397.69
|Suzlon Energy
|42.19
|2.0
|4.98
|50.72
|8.19
|52623.95
|Thermax
|5073.15
|380.7
|8.11
|4979.95
|2192.7
|57134.2
|Voltas
|1307.0
|1.25
|0.1
|1500.0
|745.0
|43246.64
|Aia Engineering
|3750.55
|-23.75
|-0.63
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35375.33
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's high for the day was ₹42.19, while the low was ₹40.05.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed today at ₹42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹42.19 - a 4.98% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.92 , 43.63 , 45.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 40.77 , 39.33 , 38.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 155.84% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 3 PM is 155.84% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹42.19, up by 4.98%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹40.92 & second resistance of ₹41.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹42.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹42.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.64
|10 Days
|40.50
|20 Days
|40.82
|50 Days
|40.87
|100 Days
|41.52
|300 Days
|34.85
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 175.29% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 2 PM is up by 175.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹42.19, showing a 4.98% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.75 and a low of 41.37 in the recent trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.91 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.81
|Support 1
|41.43
|Resistance 2
|41.97
|Support 2
|41.21
|Resistance 3
|42.19
|Support 3
|41.05
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 17.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹40.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹41.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹41.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 167.78% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 167.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹41.42, up by 3.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 41.77 and 41.01 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.91
|Support 1
|41.43
|Resistance 2
|42.09
|Support 2
|41.13
|Resistance 3
|42.39
|Support 3
|40.95
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of ₹40.05 and a high price of ₹41.59 on the current trading day.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 150.35% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 AM is 150.35% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹41.54, reflecting a 3.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon reached a high of 41.59 and a low of 40.83 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 41.28 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.77
|Support 1
|41.01
|Resistance 2
|42.06
|Support 2
|40.54
|Resistance 3
|42.53
|Support 3
|40.25
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.64
|10 Days
|40.50
|20 Days
|40.82
|50 Days
|40.87
|100 Days
|41.52
|300 Days
|34.85
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹41.45, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of ₹40.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹41.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹41.68 then there can be further positive price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 109.92% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon shares traded by 11 AM today is 109.92% higher than yesterday, while the price has increased to ₹41, up by 2.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.25 and a trough of 40.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|41.28
|Support 1
|40.48
|Resistance 2
|41.67
|Support 2
|40.07
|Resistance 3
|42.08
|Support 3
|39.68
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹40.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.22 and ₹40.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 1.99% to reach ₹40.99, outperforming its peers. While Aia Engineering is declining, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.11% and -0.06%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.35
|3.2
|1.11
|318.15
|77.3
|101449.92
|Suzlon Energy
|40.99
|0.8
|1.99
|50.72
|8.19
|51127.18
|Thermax
|5106.55
|414.1
|8.82
|4979.95
|2192.7
|57510.35
|Voltas
|1308.8
|3.05
|0.23
|1500.0
|745.0
|43306.19
|Aia Engineering
|3740.2
|-34.1
|-0.9
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35277.7
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 19.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 79.51% higher than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 10 AM is 79.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹40.51, up by 0.8%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 40.6 & a low of 40.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.62
|Support 1
|40.27
|Resistance 2
|40.78
|Support 2
|40.08
|Resistance 3
|40.97
|Support 3
|39.92
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 0.9% to reach ₹40.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all showing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.1
|2.95
|1.02
|318.15
|77.3
|101362.86
|Suzlon Energy
|40.55
|0.36
|0.9
|50.72
|8.19
|50578.37
|Thermax
|5076.0
|383.55
|8.17
|4979.95
|2192.7
|57166.29
|Voltas
|1312.35
|6.6
|0.51
|1500.0
|745.0
|43423.66
|Aia Engineering
|3716.65
|-57.65
|-1.53
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35055.58
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹40.25, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹40.19
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹40.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹39.22 and ₹40.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹39.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has dropped by -0.22% today, trading at ₹40.10. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 387.27% to ₹40.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-10.37%
|6 Months
|4.01%
|YTD
|5.24%
|1 Year
|387.27%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|40.92
|Support 1
|39.22
|Resistance 2
|41.68
|Support 2
|38.28
|Resistance 3
|42.62
|Support 3
|37.52
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 21.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31790 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹40.7 & ₹39 yesterday to end at ₹39. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!