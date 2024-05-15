Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's 40.19

46 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 40.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.19 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock opened at 39.33 and closed at 39 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 40.7 and the low was 39. The market capitalization was 54,709.39 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 8.19. The BSE volume for Suzlon shares was 2,033,466.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:31 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 63.04% and an indefinite percentage increase in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:11 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 4.98% to reach 42.19, outperforming its peers. Aia Engineering is experiencing a decline, while Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.23.051.06318.1577.3101397.69
Suzlon Energy42.192.04.9850.728.1952623.95
Thermax5073.15380.78.114979.952192.757134.2
Voltas1307.01.250.11500.0745.043246.64
Aia Engineering3750.55-23.75-0.634624.52705.035375.33
15 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's high for the day was 42.19, while the low was 40.05.

15 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed today at ₹42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at 42.19 - a 4.98% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 42.92 , 43.63 , 45.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 40.77 , 39.33 , 38.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 155.84% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 3 PM is 155.84% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 42.19, up by 4.98%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.19, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 40.92 & second resistance of 41.68 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 42.62. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 42.62 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.64
10 Days40.50
20 Days40.82
50 Days40.87
100 Days41.52
300 Days34.85
15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 175.29% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 2 PM is up by 175.29% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 42.19, showing a 4.98% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.75 and a low of 41.37 in the recent trading hour. During the same hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 41.91 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.81Support 141.43
Resistance 241.97Support 241.21
Resistance 342.19Support 341.05
15 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 17.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹41.6, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 40.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 41.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 41.68 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 167.78% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 167.78% higher than yesterday, with the price at 41.42, up by 3.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 41.77 and 41.01 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.01 and selling near the hourly resistance at 41.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.91Support 141.43
Resistance 242.09Support 241.13
Resistance 342.39Support 340.95
15 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock had a low price of 40.05 and a high price of 41.59 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 150.35% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 12 AM is 150.35% higher than yesterday, with the price at 41.54, reflecting a 3.36% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon reached a high of 41.59 and a low of 40.83 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 41.28 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.77Support 141.01
Resistance 242.06Support 240.54
Resistance 342.53Support 340.25
15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.64
10 Days40.50
20 Days40.82
50 Days40.87
100 Days41.52
300 Days34.85
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹41.45, up 3.14% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Suzlon has surpassed the first resistance of 40.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 41.68. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 41.68 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 109.92% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon shares traded by 11 AM today is 109.92% higher than yesterday, while the price has increased to 41, up by 2.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock reached a peak of 41.25 and a trough of 40.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 141.28Support 140.48
Resistance 241.67Support 240.07
Resistance 342.08Support 339.68
15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 40.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.22 and 40.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 1.99% to reach 40.99, outperforming its peers. While Aia Engineering is declining, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.11% and -0.06%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.353.21.11318.1577.3101449.92
Suzlon Energy40.990.81.9950.728.1951127.18
Thermax5106.55414.18.824979.952192.757510.35
Voltas1308.83.050.231500.0745.043306.19
Aia Engineering3740.2-34.1-0.94624.52705.035277.7
15 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 19.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 79.51% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 10 AM is 79.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at 40.51, up by 0.8%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 40.6 & a low of 40.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.62Support 140.27
Resistance 240.78Support 240.08
Resistance 340.97Support 339.92
15 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 0.9% to reach 40.55, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Aia Engineering is declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are all showing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.23% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.12.951.02318.1577.3101362.86
Suzlon Energy40.550.360.950.728.1950578.37
Thermax5076.0383.558.174979.952192.757166.29
Voltas1312.356.60.511500.0745.043423.66
Aia Engineering3716.65-57.65-1.534624.52705.035055.58
15 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹40.25, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹40.19

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 40.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 39.22 and 40.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 39.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 40.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The Suzlon share price has dropped by -0.22% today, trading at 40.10. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant increase of 387.27% to 40.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-10.37%
6 Months4.01%
YTD5.24%
1 Year387.27%
15 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 140.92Support 139.22
Resistance 241.68Support 238.28
Resistance 342.62Support 337.52
15 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 21.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31790 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 40.7 & 39 yesterday to end at 39. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.