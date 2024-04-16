Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: Trading positively today
LIVE UPDATES

Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: Trading positively today

4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 40.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.99 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Stock Price TodayPremium
Suzlon Stock Price Today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price increased from an open of 40.09 to a close of 42.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 41 and the low was 40.09. The market capitalization for Suzlon was 55,356.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 50.72 and the 52-week low was 7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 7,294,445 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of 39.5 and a high of 41 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02:52 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.99, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹40.69

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.99 with a small increase of 0.74% or 0.3 points.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bharat Heavy Electricals257.250.850.33271.970.9789576.08
Suzlon Energy40.80.110.2750.727.9150890.2
Thermax4751.027.20.584874.02178.053503.32
Voltas1289.05.550.431373.2745.042651.04
Aia Engineering3846.231.850.844624.52621.036277.5
16 Apr 2024, 10:21:28 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹40.69

Suzlon stock is currently priced at 40.9 with a 0.52% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.21.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13:42 AM IST

Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of 39.5 and a high of 40.99 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Suzlon Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42:04 AM IST

Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.97, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹40.69

The current price of Suzlon stock is 40.97, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32:47 AM IST

Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months-7.16%
6 Months45.02%
YTD6.68%
1 Year406.21%
16 Apr 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.69, down -3.58% from yesterday's ₹42.2

The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is 40.69, with a percent change of -3.58 and a net change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a downward trend in the market for Suzlon. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 7,294,445 shares with a closing price of 42.2.

