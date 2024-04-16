Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: Trading positively today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price increased from an open of ₹40.09 to a close of ₹42.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹41 and the low was ₹40.09. The market capitalization for Suzlon was ₹55,356.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 7,294,445 shares traded.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹39.5 and a high of ₹41 on the current trading day.
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.99, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹40.69
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.99 with a small increase of 0.74% or 0.3 points.
Suzlon share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|257.25
|0.85
|0.33
|271.9
|70.97
|89576.08
|Suzlon Energy
|40.8
|0.11
|0.27
|50.72
|7.91
|50890.2
|Thermax
|4751.0
|27.2
|0.58
|4874.0
|2178.0
|53503.32
|Voltas
|1289.0
|5.55
|0.43
|1373.2
|745.0
|42651.04
|Aia Engineering
|3846.2
|31.85
|0.84
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36277.5
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹40.69
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.9 with a 0.52% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.21.
Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹39.5 and a high of ₹40.99 on the current day.
Suzlon Live Updates
SUZLON ENERGY
SUZLON ENERGY
Suzlon share price update :Suzlon trading at ₹40.97, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹40.69
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹40.97, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase.
Suzlon share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|-7.16%
|6 Months
|45.02%
|YTD
|6.68%
|1 Year
|406.21%
Suzlon share price Today :Suzlon trading at ₹40.69, down -3.58% from yesterday's ₹42.2
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.69, with a percent change of -3.58 and a net change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a downward trend in the market for Suzlon. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
Suzlon share price Live :Suzlon closed at ₹42.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 7,294,445 shares with a closing price of ₹42.2.
