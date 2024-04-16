Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock on the rise: Trading positively today

Suzlon Share Price Today : Suzlon's stock price increased from an open of ₹40.09 to a close of ₹42.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹41 and the low was ₹40.09. The market capitalization for Suzlon was ₹55,356.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹50.72 and the 52-week low was ₹7.91. The BSE volume for Suzlon was 7,294,445 shares traded.
Suzlon Energy stock reached a low of ₹39.5 and a high of ₹41 on the current trading day.
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.99 with a small increase of 0.74% or 0.3 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|257.25
|0.85
|0.33
|271.9
|70.97
|89576.08
|Suzlon Energy
|40.8
|0.11
|0.27
|50.72
|7.91
|50890.2
|Thermax
|4751.0
|27.2
|0.58
|4874.0
|2178.0
|53503.32
|Voltas
|1289.0
|5.55
|0.43
|1373.2
|745.0
|42651.04
|Aia Engineering
|3846.2
|31.85
|0.84
|4624.5
|2621.0
|36277.5
Suzlon stock is currently priced at ₹40.9 with a 0.52% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.21.
Suzlon Energy stock traded at a low of ₹39.5 and a high of ₹40.99 on the current day.
The current price of Suzlon stock is ₹40.97, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.28. This indicates that the stock price has experienced a slight increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|-7.16%
|6 Months
|45.02%
|YTD
|6.68%
|1 Year
|406.21%
The current data for Suzlon stock shows that the price is ₹40.69, with a percent change of -3.58 and a net change of -1.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a downward trend in the market for Suzlon. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Suzlon had a trading volume of 7,294,445 shares with a closing price of ₹42.2.
