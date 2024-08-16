Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -2.63 %. The stock closed at 76.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.76 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 82.3 and closed at 80.79. The stock reached a high of 82.4 and dipped to a low of 76.76. Suzlon has a market capitalization of 104,690.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are 84.4 and 19.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,632,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:37 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹74.76, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹76.78

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of 74.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 72.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 72.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.33%, currently trading at 75.76. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 282.89% to reach 75.76. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.33%
3 Months67.85%
6 Months66.71%
YTD100.97%
1 Year282.89%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 180.54Support 174.88
Resistance 284.3Support 272.98
Resistance 386.2Support 369.22
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 70.0, 8.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 64.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 73.4

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1120
    Hold2200
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 165 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 146740 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹80.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.4 & 76.76 yesterday to end at 76.78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

