Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹82.3 and closed at ₹80.79. The stock reached a high of ₹82.4 and dipped to a low of ₹76.76. Suzlon has a market capitalization of ₹104,690.06 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹84.4 and ₹19.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,632,361 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Suzlon has broken the first support of ₹74.88 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹72.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹72.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has decreased by 1.33%, currently trading at ₹75.76. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have surged by 282.89% to reach ₹75.76. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.33%
|3 Months
|67.85%
|6 Months
|66.71%
|YTD
|100.97%
|1 Year
|282.89%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.54
|Support 1
|74.88
|Resistance 2
|84.3
|Support 2
|72.98
|Resistance 3
|86.2
|Support 3
|69.22
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹70.0, 8.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹64.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹73.4
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.4 & ₹76.76 yesterday to end at ₹76.78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend