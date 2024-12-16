Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹65.51 and closed slightly higher at ₹65.75. The stock reached a high of ₹67.60 and a low of ₹65.27 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹90,345.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 6,251,508 shares for Suzlon.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|67.43
|Support 1
|65.01
|Resistance 2
|68.77
|Support 2
|63.93
|Resistance 3
|69.85
|Support 3
|62.59
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 20.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹67.6 & ₹65.27 yesterday to end at ₹66.22. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.