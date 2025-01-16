Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹57.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹57.13. The stock reached a high of ₹59.70 and a low of ₹56.81 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹78,148.54 crore, Suzlon's shares are trading significantly below their 52-week high of ₹86.04 and above their 52-week low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,730,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.09%, currently trading at ₹58.49. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have experienced a price rise of 36.17%, reaching ₹58.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23377.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.61%
|3 Months
|-18.95%
|6 Months
|2.47%
|YTD
|-7.97%
|1 Year
|36.17%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.0
|Support 1
|56.01
|Resistance 2
|60.9
|Support 2
|54.92
|Resistance 3
|61.99
|Support 3
|53.02
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹78.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62204 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹57.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.7 & ₹56.81 yesterday to end at ₹57.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend