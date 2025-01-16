Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 57.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.29 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 57.15 and closed slightly lower at 57.13. The stock reached a high of 59.70 and a low of 56.81 during the day. With a market capitalization of 78,148.54 crore, Suzlon's shares are trading significantly below their 52-week high of 86.04 and above their 52-week low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,730,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 2.09%, currently trading at 58.49. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have experienced a price rise of 36.17%, reaching 58.49. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23377.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.61%
3 Months-18.95%
6 Months2.47%
YTD-7.97%
1 Year36.17%
16 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.0Support 156.01
Resistance 260.9Support 254.92
Resistance 361.99Support 353.02
16 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 78.0, 36.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3222
    Buy1111
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62204 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹57.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 59.7 & 56.81 yesterday to end at 57.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

