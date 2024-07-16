Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹54.76 and closed at ₹54.68, with a high of ₹55.04 and a low of ₹54. The market capitalization stood at 74480.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹56.45 and the low was ₹17.03. The BSE volume for the day was 5079644 shares traded.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹58.0, 6.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹53.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹55.04 & ₹54 yesterday to end at ₹54.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend