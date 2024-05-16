Active Stocks
Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹42.74, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹42.19

16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST

46 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 42.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.74 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights Premium
Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at 40.22 and closing at 40.19. The high for the day was 42.19, while the low was 40.05. The market capitalization stood at 57,431.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 50.72 and 8.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,503,035 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02:12 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35:22 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:10:49 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 63.04% and profit growth of ∞% in the upcoming quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:36:06 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:03:16 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 1.3% to reach 42.74, outperforming its peers in the market. While companies like Thermax and Aia Engineering are experiencing a decline, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas, both peers of Suzlon, are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals294.53.31.13318.1577.3102546.77
Suzlon Energy42.740.551.350.728.1953309.97
Thermax4961.5-127.35-2.55347.152192.755876.79
Voltas1320.5517.11.311500.0745.043694.98
Aia Engineering3750.0-8.25-0.224624.52705.035370.19
16 May 2024, 05:32:35 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's high for the day was 42.95 and the low was 41.8.

16 May 2024, 03:55:18 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed today at ₹42.74, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at 42.74 - a 1.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 43.28 , 43.77 , 44.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 42.03 , 41.27 , 40.78.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:50:26 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -14.22% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 3 PM is 14.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 42.74, reflecting a decrease of 1.3%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:33:18 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:15:14 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.75, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 42.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.77 and 42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:37 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.72
10 Days40.36
20 Days40.75
50 Days40.78
100 Days41.54
300 Days34.97
16 May 2024, 02:55:03 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:54:58 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 5.34% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 2 PM is 5.34% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 42.65, up by 1.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:43:28 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.63 and 42.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 42.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.75Support 142.25
Resistance 243.02Support 242.02
Resistance 343.25Support 341.75
16 May 2024, 02:12:44 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 15.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:10:42 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.5, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.77 and 42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:52:57 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 4.46% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 4.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at 42.75, up by 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:37:15 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.68 and 42.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 42.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 42.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.63Support 142.2
Resistance 242.85Support 241.99
Resistance 343.06Support 341.77
16 May 2024, 01:06:28 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between 41.8 and 42.95 during the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:47:20 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.83% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 12 PM is 3.83% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 42.55, up by 0.85%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41:11 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.95 and 42.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances at 42.22 and 42.43, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.68Support 142.13
Resistance 242.86Support 241.76
Resistance 343.23Support 341.58
16 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21:41 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days39.72
10 Days40.36
20 Days40.75
50 Days40.78
100 Days41.54
300 Days34.97
16 May 2024, 12:17:25 PM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.29, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.77 and 42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:47:53 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 32.31% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM is 32.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 42, up by -0.45%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:42:00 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 42.69 and 41.74 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.74 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.22Support 141.82
Resistance 242.43Support 241.63
Resistance 342.62Support 341.42
16 May 2024, 11:20:08 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.02, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.77 and 42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10:05 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon is currently down by 0.4% at 42.02, while its counterparts like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are experiencing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals291.750.550.19318.1577.3101589.2
Suzlon Energy42.02-0.17-0.450.728.1952411.91
Thermax5147.0558.21.145347.152192.757966.46
Voltas1317.6514.21.091500.0745.043599.03
Aia Engineering3802.2544.01.174624.52705.035863.01
16 May 2024, 11:07:41 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 16.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:49:10 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 100.38% higher than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 100.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 42.19, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:39:01 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 42.75 & a low of 41.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.69Support 141.74
Resistance 243.2Support 241.3
Resistance 343.64Support 340.79
16 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:50:54 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.26% to reach 42.3, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Aia Engineering's shares are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals293.62.40.82318.1577.3102233.38
Suzlon Energy42.30.110.2650.728.1952761.16
Thermax5138.4549.60.975347.152192.757869.61
Voltas1312.358.90.681500.0745.043423.66
Aia Engineering3750.0-8.25-0.224624.52705.035370.19
16 May 2024, 09:34:31 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.69, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹42.19

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 42.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 40.77 and 42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:15:11 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The price of Suzlon shares has increased by 0.85% today, reaching 42.55. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 414.63%, also reaching 42.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.63%
3 Months-9.82%
6 Months4.2%
YTD10.47%
1 Year414.63%
16 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.92Support 140.77
Resistance 243.63Support 239.33
Resistance 345.07Support 338.62
16 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:22:32 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31809 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹40.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 42.19 & 40.05 yesterday to end at 40.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

