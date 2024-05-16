Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 42.74, up 1.3% from yesterday's 42.19

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at ₹40.22 and closing at ₹40.19. The high for the day was ₹42.19, while the low was ₹40.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,431.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹50.72 and ₹8.19 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,503,035 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment for the last fiscal year was 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to have a revenue growth of 63.04% and profit growth of ∞% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's stock price rose by 1.3% to reach ₹42.74, outperforming its peers in the market. While companies like Thermax and Aia Engineering are experiencing a decline, Bharat Heavy Electricals and Voltas, both peers of Suzlon, are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|294.5
|3.3
|1.13
|318.15
|77.3
|102546.77
|Suzlon Energy
|42.74
|0.55
|1.3
|50.72
|8.19
|53309.97
|Thermax
|4961.5
|-127.35
|-2.5
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55876.79
|Voltas
|1320.55
|17.1
|1.31
|1500.0
|745.0
|43694.98
|Aia Engineering
|3750.0
|-8.25
|-0.22
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35370.19
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's high for the day was ₹42.95 and the low was ₹41.8.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹42.74 - a 1.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 43.28 , 43.77 , 44.53. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 42.03 , 41.27 , 40.78.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 3 PM is 14.22% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹42.74, reflecting a decrease of 1.3%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.77 and ₹42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.72
|10 Days
|40.36
|20 Days
|40.75
|50 Days
|40.78
|100 Days
|41.54
|300 Days
|34.97
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 2 PM is 5.34% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹42.65, up by 1.09%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.63 and 42.2 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 42.2 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.75
|Support 1
|42.25
|Resistance 2
|43.02
|Support 2
|42.02
|Resistance 3
|43.25
|Support 3
|41.75
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 15.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.77 and ₹42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 4.46% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹42.75, up by 1.33%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.68 and 42.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 42.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 42.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.63
|Support 1
|42.2
|Resistance 2
|42.85
|Support 2
|41.99
|Resistance 3
|43.06
|Support 3
|41.77
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated between ₹41.8 and ₹42.95 during the current trading day.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 12 PM is 3.83% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹42.55, up by 0.85%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's stock price fluctuated between 41.95 and 42.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistances at 42.22 and 42.43, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.68
|Support 1
|42.13
|Resistance 2
|42.86
|Support 2
|41.76
|Resistance 3
|43.23
|Support 3
|41.58
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|39.72
|10 Days
|40.36
|20 Days
|40.75
|50 Days
|40.78
|100 Days
|41.54
|300 Days
|34.97
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.77 and ₹42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded by 11 AM is 32.31% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹42, up by -0.45%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 42.69 and 41.74 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.74 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.69.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.22
|Support 1
|41.82
|Resistance 2
|42.43
|Support 2
|41.63
|Resistance 3
|42.62
|Support 3
|41.42
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.77 and ₹42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon is currently down by 0.4% at ₹42.02, while its counterparts like Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, Voltas, and Aia Engineering are experiencing gains today. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|291.75
|0.55
|0.19
|318.15
|77.3
|101589.2
|Suzlon Energy
|42.02
|-0.17
|-0.4
|50.72
|8.19
|52411.91
|Thermax
|5147.05
|58.2
|1.14
|5347.15
|2192.7
|57966.46
|Voltas
|1317.65
|14.2
|1.09
|1500.0
|745.0
|43599.03
|Aia Engineering
|3802.25
|44.0
|1.17
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35863.01
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 16.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 10 AM is 100.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹42.19, showing no change. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 42.75 & a low of 41.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.69
|Support 1
|41.74
|Resistance 2
|43.2
|Support 2
|41.3
|Resistance 3
|43.64
|Support 3
|40.79
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price increased by 0.26% to reach ₹42.3, while its industry counterparts showed mixed performance. Aia Engineering's shares are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Voltas are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.3% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|293.6
|2.4
|0.82
|318.15
|77.3
|102233.38
|Suzlon Energy
|42.3
|0.11
|0.26
|50.72
|8.19
|52761.16
|Thermax
|5138.45
|49.6
|0.97
|5347.15
|2192.7
|57869.61
|Voltas
|1312.35
|8.9
|0.68
|1500.0
|745.0
|43423.66
|Aia Engineering
|3750.0
|-8.25
|-0.22
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35370.19
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹40.77 and ₹42.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹40.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 42.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The price of Suzlon shares has increased by 0.85% today, reaching ₹42.55. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen a significant gain of 414.63%, also reaching ₹42.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.63%
|3 Months
|-9.82%
|6 Months
|4.2%
|YTD
|10.47%
|1 Year
|414.63%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.92
|Support 1
|40.77
|Resistance 2
|43.63
|Support 2
|39.33
|Resistance 3
|45.07
|Support 3
|38.62
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 16.14% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 42 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.19 & ₹40.05 yesterday to end at ₹40.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!