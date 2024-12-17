Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹67.6 and closed at ₹66.22, experiencing a high of ₹68.5 and a low of ₹66.18. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹90,563.71 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,017,957 shares for the day.
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹67.13, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹66.36
Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹67.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹65.61 and ₹67.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹65.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 67.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹66.68. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 72.14% to reach ₹66.68. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|-20.46%
|6 Months
|34.11%
|YTD
|73.72%
|1 Year
|72.14%
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|67.88
|Support 1
|65.61
|Resistance 2
|69.39
|Support 2
|64.85
|Resistance 3
|70.15
|Support 3
|63.34
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹80.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹67.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 75871 k
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹68.5 & ₹66.18 yesterday to end at ₹66.36. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.