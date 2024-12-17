Hello User
Suzlon share price Today Live Updates : Suzlon Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 66.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.13 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at 67.6 and closed at 66.22, experiencing a high of 68.5 and a low of 66.18. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 90,563.71 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has reached a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 33.83. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8,017,957 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹67.13, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹66.36

Suzlon Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 67.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 65.61 and 67.88 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 65.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 67.88 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Suzlon has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 66.68. Over the past year, Suzlon's shares have surged by 72.14% to reach 66.68. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months-20.46%
6 Months34.11%
YTD73.72%
1 Year72.14%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 167.88Support 165.61
Resistance 269.39Support 264.85
Resistance 370.15Support 363.34
17 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 80.0, 20.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 67.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 82.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy1112
    Hold2232
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 64 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 75871 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 56 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹66.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 68.5 & 66.18 yesterday to end at 66.36. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

