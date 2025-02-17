Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon opened at ₹53.61 and closed slightly lower at ₹53.36. The stock reached a high of ₹54.03 and a low of ₹50.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹69,821.99 crore, the company's shares saw a trading volume of 3,553,877 on the BSE. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|53.14
|Support 1
|49.71
|Resistance 2
|55.22
|Support 2
|48.36
|Resistance 3
|56.57
|Support 3
|46.28
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹73.0, 42.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹54.03 & ₹50.45 yesterday to end at ₹51.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend