Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at ₹58.82 and closed lower at ₹57.29. The day's trading saw a high of ₹59.14 and a low of ₹56.70. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹77,616.27 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹86.04 and a low of ₹35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,226,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.14 & ₹56.7 yesterday to end at ₹56.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend