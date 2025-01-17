Hello User
Suzlon Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : Suzlon stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 57.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.88 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates

Suzlon Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Suzlon's stock opened at 58.82 and closed lower at 57.29. The day's trading saw a high of 59.14 and a low of 56.70. The company's market capitalization stands at 77,616.27 crore. Over the past year, Suzlon's stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of 86.04 and a low of 35.49. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,226,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon volume yesterday was 46 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 53527 k

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

17 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon closed at ₹57.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 59.14 & 56.7 yesterday to end at 56.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

