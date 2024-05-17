Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at ₹42.54, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock opened at ₹42.5 and closed at ₹42.19 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹42.95 and the low was ₹41.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹58180.63 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was ₹50.72 and the low was ₹8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 2,474,014 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 63.04% and an infinite percentage growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 15.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 0.47% to ₹42.54, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Thermax and Voltas are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|299.6
|5.1
|1.73
|318.15
|77.3
|104322.62
|Suzlon Energy
|42.54
|-0.2
|-0.47
|50.72
|8.19
|53060.51
|Thermax
|4940.2
|-4.1
|-0.08
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55636.9
|Voltas
|1288.7
|-32.3
|-2.45
|1500.0
|745.0
|42641.12
|Aia Engineering
|3797.8
|50.05
|1.34
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35821.04
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's price ranged from a low of ₹42 to a high of ₹42.8 on the current day.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed today at ₹42.54, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at ₹42.54 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 43.0 , 43.4 , 43.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 42.15 , 41.7 , 41.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.96% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 3 PM is 34.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹42.54, down by 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.03 and ₹43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|40.17
|10 Days
|40.43
|20 Days
|40.82
|50 Days
|40.72
|100 Days
|41.58
|300 Days
|35.08
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -38.14% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 2 PM is 38.14% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹42.6, down by 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon reached a peak of 42.8 and a bottom of 42.2 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 42.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.93
|Support 1
|42.33
|Resistance 2
|43.17
|Support 2
|41.97
|Resistance 3
|43.53
|Support 3
|41.73
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 14.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.6, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.03 and ₹43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.82% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 46.82% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹42.7, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price reached a high of 42.6 and a low of 42.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 42.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.67
|Support 1
|42.37
|Resistance 2
|42.78
|Support 2
|42.18
|Resistance 3
|42.97
|Support 3
|42.07
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated within a narrow range today, with the low price being ₹42 and the high price reaching ₹42.8.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.47% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 12 AM is 46.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹42.5, a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 42.41 and 41.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.68
|Support 1
|42.23
|Resistance 2
|42.87
|Support 2
|41.97
|Resistance 3
|43.13
|Support 3
|41.78
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|40.17
|10 Days
|40.43
|20 Days
|40.82
|50 Days
|40.72
|100 Days
|41.58
|300 Days
|35.08
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.03 and ₹43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.71% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 11 AM is 55.71% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹42.3, down by 1.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further declines in prices.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.35 and 42.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 42.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 42.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.41
|Support 1
|41.93
|Resistance 2
|42.69
|Support 2
|41.73
|Resistance 3
|42.89
|Support 3
|41.45
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.22, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.03 and ₹43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 0.91% to reach ₹42.35, while its peers are experiencing a mixed trend. Voltas is declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|295.85
|1.35
|0.46
|318.15
|77.3
|103016.84
|Suzlon Energy
|42.35
|-0.39
|-0.91
|50.72
|8.19
|52823.52
|Thermax
|4948.7
|4.4
|0.09
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55732.63
|Voltas
|1288.0
|-33.0
|-2.5
|1500.0
|745.0
|42617.95
|Aia Engineering
|3750.5
|2.75
|0.07
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35374.9
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 15.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.94% lower than yesterday
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is 67.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹42.26, down by 1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 42.4 & a low of 42.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|42.35
|Support 1
|42.15
|Resistance 2
|42.47
|Support 2
|42.07
|Resistance 3
|42.55
|Support 3
|41.95
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.15% to reach ₹42.25, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Thermax and Voltas are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|296.75
|2.25
|0.76
|318.15
|77.3
|103330.23
|Suzlon Energy
|42.25
|-0.49
|-1.15
|50.72
|8.19
|52698.79
|Thermax
|4938.65
|-5.65
|-0.11
|5347.15
|2192.7
|55619.45
|Voltas
|1298.75
|-22.25
|-1.68
|1500.0
|745.0
|42973.66
|Aia Engineering
|3765.1
|17.35
|0.46
|4624.5
|2705.0
|35512.61
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹42.74
Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at ₹42.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹42.03 and ₹43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹42.55. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen an impressive increase of 394.80% to reach ₹42.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.08%
|3 Months
|-11.03%
|6 Months
|1.66%
|YTD
|12.04%
|1 Year
|394.8%
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|43.28
|Support 1
|42.03
|Resistance 2
|43.77
|Support 2
|41.27
|Resistance 3
|44.53
|Support 3
|40.78
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹49.0, 14.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹48.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹54.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32745 k
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹42.95 & ₹41.8 yesterday to end at ₹42.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!