Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon closed today at 42.54, down -0.47% from yesterday's 42.74

45 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 42.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.54 per share. Investors should monitor Suzlon stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Suzlon Share Price Highlights

Suzlon Share Price Highlights : Suzlon's stock opened at 42.5 and closed at 42.19 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 42.95 and the low was 41.8. The market capitalization stood at 58180.63 crore. The 52-week high for Suzlon was 50.72 and the low was 8.19. The BSE volume for the day was 2,474,014 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon has a 1.14% MF holding & 18.67% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.13% in december to 1.14% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 16.93% in december to 18.67% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is 113.25%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 36.30% and 45.17% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:09 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 26.17% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 60269.60 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 63.04% and an infinite percentage growth in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:36 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 49.0, 15.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 48.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 54.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 0.47% to 42.54, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Thermax and Voltas are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals299.65.11.73318.1577.3104322.62
Suzlon Energy42.54-0.2-0.4750.728.1953060.51
Thermax4940.2-4.1-0.085347.152192.755636.9
Voltas1288.7-32.3-2.451500.0745.042641.12
Aia Engineering3797.850.051.344624.52705.035821.04
17 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon Energy stock's price ranged from a low of 42 to a high of 42.8 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed today at ₹42.54, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price closed the day at 42.54 - a 0.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 43.0 , 43.4 , 43.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 42.15 , 41.7 , 41.3.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -34.96% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 3 PM is 34.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 42.54, down by 0.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.5, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 42.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.03 and 43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days40.17
10 Days40.43
20 Days40.82
50 Days40.72
100 Days41.58
300 Days35.08
17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:49 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -38.14% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Suzlon until 2 PM is 38.14% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 42.6, down by 0.33%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:43 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon reached a peak of 42.8 and a bottom of 42.2 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance at 42.67 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.93Support 142.33
Resistance 243.17Support 241.97
Resistance 343.53Support 341.73
17 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.6, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.03 and 43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:56 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -46.82% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 1 PM is 46.82% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 42.7, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon's stock price reached a high of 42.6 and a low of 42.3 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 42.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.67Support 142.37
Resistance 242.78Support 242.18
Resistance 342.97Support 342.07
17 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy share price live: Today's Price range

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Energy stock's price fluctuated within a narrow range today, with the low price being 42 and the high price reaching 42.8.

17 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.47% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded until 12 AM is 46.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 42.5, a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 42.41 and 41.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 41.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 42.41.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.68Support 142.23
Resistance 242.87Support 241.97
Resistance 343.13Support 341.78
17 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days40.17
10 Days40.43
20 Days40.82
50 Days40.72
100 Days41.58
300 Days35.08
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon Short Term and Long Term Trends

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Suzlon share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.45, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.03 and 43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.71% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The volume of Suzlon traded until 11 AM is 55.71% lower than yesterday, with the price at 42.3, down by 1.03%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further declines in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 42.35 and 42.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 42.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 42.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.41Support 141.93
Resistance 242.69Support 241.73
Resistance 342.89Support 341.45
17 May 2024, 11:28 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon trading at ₹42.22, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon share price is at 42.22 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.03 and 43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Today, Suzlon's share price dropped by 0.91% to reach 42.35, while its peers are experiencing a mixed trend. Voltas is declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals, Thermax, and Aia Engineering are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals295.851.350.46318.1577.3103016.84
Suzlon Energy42.35-0.39-0.9150.728.1952823.52
Thermax4948.74.40.095347.152192.755732.63
Voltas1288.0-33.0-2.51500.0745.042617.95
Aia Engineering3750.52.750.074624.52705.035374.9
17 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.94% lower than yesterday

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Suzlon traded by 10 AM is 67.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 42.26, down by 1.12%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon touched a high of 42.4 & a low of 42.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 142.35Support 142.15
Resistance 242.47Support 242.07
Resistance 342.55Support 341.95
17 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Today, Suzlon's stock price dropped by 1.15% to reach 42.25, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. Thermax and Voltas are declining, whereas Bharat Heavy Electricals and Aia Engineering are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and up by 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Heavy Electricals296.752.250.76318.1577.3103330.23
Suzlon Energy42.25-0.49-1.1550.728.1952698.79
Thermax4938.65-5.65-0.115347.152192.755619.45
Voltas1298.75-22.25-1.681500.0745.042973.66
Aia Engineering3765.117.350.464624.52705.035512.61
17 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon trading at ₹42.4, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹42.74

Suzlon Share Price Live Updates: Suzlon share price is at 42.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 42.03 and 43.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 42.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 43.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The share price of Suzlon has dropped by -0.44% and is currently trading at 42.55. Over the past year, Suzlon shares have seen an impressive increase of 394.80% to reach 42.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.08%
3 Months-11.03%
6 Months1.66%
YTD12.04%
1 Year394.8%
17 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Suzlon on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 143.28Support 142.03
Resistance 243.77Support 241.27
Resistance 344.53Support 340.78
17 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32745 k

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Suzlon Share Price Today Live: Suzlon closed at ₹42.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Suzlon Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 42.95 & 41.8 yesterday to end at 42.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

